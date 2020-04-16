Golden Gai and Omoide Yokocho

Golden Gai and Omoide Yokocho, nightlife area

Golden Gai is situated in Kabukicho, Shinjuku’s red lights district, very popular for its active nightlife. The area kept a post-war style that attracts many tourists to admire its unique architecture and narrow streets. The best time to wander is at night with all the lights and bars opened. But Golden Gai district is more known for its izakaya (Japanese style bars), club and extravagant bars (there is more than 200!). The district is usually so busy that you cannot enter some bars. Some people are having their party outside, squeezing to get a drink inside.

Not so far away, you can find the Omoide Yokocho street, former WWII black market. Now it is perfectly safe to visit. At night you can enjoy izakaya grilled food among tourists and businessmen. But just as Golden Gai, the nightlife here is very developed, as they are so many bars.

But unfortunately, with coronavirus crisis, everything is closed. You can still see the beautiful traditional architecture, but you can’t stop for a drink or a snack. The area, known for being so busy at night looks all empty now, just as Tokyo is now, you can see it in the pictures.

Next time you are in Japan, do not hesitate to take a look and those incredible streets and experience Golden Gai and Omoide Yokocho nightlife!