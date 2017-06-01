Brazillian Night Bar Speak Easy Saturday June 3rd, 2017

What do you know about Brazil?

Probably, you have heard about Samba, soccer, Rio de Janeiro!

Well, Brazil has many things and that is what I want to bring for you.

At Speak Easy, this Saturday, June 3rd,  it is Brazilian Night with beautiful people! You can taste Caipirinha, the traditional cocktail with good Brazilian music – Bossa Nova!

The bar opens at 7pm to 12am.

This Saturday June 3d, 2017

Free Entrance

Drink Y500

http://speakeasy-tokyo.com/