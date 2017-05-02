Italian French Party – Guest Bartender Charlotte Gray

Hello,

I’m Charlotte, an italo-french girl who just arrived in Tokyo. I have done many things in my life, travelled many countries. I studied English in London and Interior design in Milan, worked as a promoter for a famous club, as well as architects and designers. In my free time I always travelled and after graduating I flew to Asia. In the past months I have visited Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand.

I love meeting people from all over the world and that’s why I’ve decided to organize an italian night here at SpeakEasy bar!

Italian French Party on Facebook