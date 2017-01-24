Kaitenzushi when you’re a group, it’s easy!

When you mention typical japanese food, sushi is the first thing that womes to mind for the rest of the world.

They’re a bit of a cliché, but they’re a must! The “conveyor belt” sushi bar in particular are one of those milestones that every traveler goes through. A specific wish? Order away! Feeling adventurous? Try one of the passing plates! There’s a lot of choices, often for fair prices.

The only problem: these restaurants usually offer counters, everyone in a row around the conveyor belt. Not ideal as soon as you’re more than two!

Luckily, some restaurants have a solution. Two minutes away from the Takadanobaba station (on the Yamanote line), the Hama Sushi restaurant, one of the biggest conveyor belt sushi bar big chains, offers a compromise: the conveyor belt, with tables. So simple, it has to work! There’s still one counter for those in a hurry, but the rest of the room is furnished with tables big enough to welcome groups of 4 or 5 people, even 6 or 7 if there’s children or you don’t mind squeezing on the bench. You are even offfered an extra chair at the end of the table if needed. The perfect way to discover new kinds of sushi with your family or friends!

Of course, that’s not the only good point of the chain, renowned around Japan. We can also speak about:

– the electronic menu from which you can order that offers Japanese and English,

– the very large menu (more than 100 different plates, fish as well as meat, egg or vegetables,including a choice of deserts, drinks and even dishes other than sushi),

– free hot green tea or cold water as much as you want and five different soy sauces, each a speciality from a different part of Japan,

– the prices even cheaper than usual (if most of the plates cost 100 JPY + tax, during week days that cost is lowered to 90 JPY + tax),

– the possibility to make a reservation on the restaurant website to avoid most of the waiting line (though you have to create an account on the website),

– the wheelchair accessible features (elevator to the restaurant floor, access ramp in the entrance, table without bench to leave room for a wheelchair)

You’d think that prices so cheap and a menu so large have to mean concessions on the quality, but that’s not the case. The chain is known for its food’s freshness, and the plates are removed from the conveyor belt after too much time being out.

Detail to remember: when you order plates, they arrive raised by a plastic bowl, not on the belt itself. Your electronic menu will warn you (with a little tune and an animation) when your order is getting near. Be careful not to take the raised plates if your menu does not indicate they’re yours!

In conclusion, Hama Sushi is a gamble that paid off. A lot of tourists but also a lot of locals eat there regularly, which is proof of the success.

But the best is always to check it out yourself!

(For me, it’s already a regular stop.)

.Aurelie.