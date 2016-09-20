TOKYOSTAYではシェアハウスの管理や運営を行う新入社員を募集しています。

勤務地域　　豊島区
内容　　　　シェアハウスの管理・運営　語学学習ＢＡＲの管理
勤務時間　　一日　7時間　週休2日　
報酬　　　　研修期間中　時給1000円 月給１８万円から２５万円
勤務状況によりボーナスあり

日本人、外国人を問いませんが、外国人が正社員登用となった場合には、ビザサポートをいたします。info@tokyostay.co.jpまで履歴書をお送りください。

info@tokyostay.co.jp
担当　ペテレンコ