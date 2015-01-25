Inokashira Park in Kichijoji

Located in Kichijoji, one of the hip suburbs of Tokyo, Inokashira Park is probably one of the most beautiful parks in the Kanto region. The place is huge, like Yoyogi or Shinjuku Gyoen, but instead of having wide open fields, Inokashira Park offers three-covered paths where one can sit and relax while, for example, listening the music of one of the many artists that every week play at the area. The park is indeed very lively; there are ducks to feed, paddleboats to ride and, especially on weekends, a good bunch of artists and regulars that fill the park with performances and homemade things to sell. The place is ideal all for families, couples, groups of friends or just to relax by your own while reading a book. Any season of the year Inokashira Park looks beautiful, with the big pond in its center, the wooden paths and the beautiful trees. The pictures you can see here were taken on winter, after the Momiji season.

Additionally, the day you decide to go to Kichijoji and visit the park, you can also head to the Zoo, which is in its east side, or even you can go to Mitaka (just a few steps away) and visit the Ghibli museum!

To go to Inakoshira is very easy and not far from central Tokyo, being located just a few minutes walking away from Kichijoji station, connected by Chuo Line with Shinjuku.