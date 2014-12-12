Fukuroda no Taki – A wonderful waterfall

We talked previously about places to visit around Tokyo, wonderful natural locations that can be visit in a one-day-trip from the city. This time I would like to share with you my visit to Fukuroda no Taki, one of the three great waterfalls in Japan!

The place is located in Ibaraki prefecture, at the north of Tokyo, and it can be acceded easily from Fukuroda station, which can be reached in less than 2 hours and a half from Ueno station in Tokyo (you just need to make one transfer in Mito station). The entry fee to the fall is just 300 yen and you can enjoy its magnificence from two observatories located at different highs. Also, you can go to the very top of the waterfall through a series of steps that goes up to the mountain, taking to reach the peak around 20 minutes walking.

Here a couple of pictures of the steps and the views from the top. It may be a bit exhausting but the views really worth it!

To visit the whole place doesn’t take that long, so after enjoying the fall you can visit the surroundings, where there is a small town and a beautiful river, as well as some nice local shops and places to eat:)